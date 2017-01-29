Sen. Tiffany advocates for removal of...

Sen. Tiffany advocates for removal of mining moratorium

In 1998, the state of Wisconsin enacted a "mining moratorium" law. The law requires a company applying for a mining permit to prove that a similar mine has operated for 10 years and been closed for 10 years without the pollution of groundwater or surface water - the mine could be located anywhere in the U.S. or Canada.

