Sean Spicer makes it official: No voter fraud in Philadelphia, Milwaukee or Detroit
After President Trump signed two executive orders and called for a "major investigation" into voter fraud, White House press secretary Sean Spicer spoke to reporters about those issues and more. Here is some context on what he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J McCarthy
|23 hr
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC