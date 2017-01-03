Republicans begin Wisconsin session with big majorities
Emboldened with their largest majorities in decades, Republicans began the Wisconsin legislative session Tuesday saying they are focused on finding long-term solutions to problems that have long vexed the state such as a projected $1 billion deficit in spending for roads and bridges. They are also eyeing taking action on several hot-button issues, including legalizing the carrying of concealed weapons on college campuses, breaking up the Department of Natural Resources and restricting which bathrooms transgender students can use.
