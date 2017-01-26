Republican redistricting is taking a ...

Republican redistricting is taking a beating in the courts, right now

Recent court decisions in three states are putting carefully carved Republican-drawn state legislative districts at risk - and could even threaten the entire process of partisan map drawing. On Friday, a federal court ordered Wisconsin's Legislature to redraw the state's House districts after finding in November the districts were unconstitutionally partisan.

