Republican calls DOT audit 'devastating'
An audit finds that major highway projects completed in Wisconsin over the past decade cost twice as much as initially estimated. The findings in a Legislative Audit Bureau report released Thursday come as the state Department of Transportation faces a nearly $1 billion budget shortfall.
