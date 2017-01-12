Report: Justin Wilcox agrees to five-year contract to be Cal's next head coach

ESPN's Jeff Goodman and Brett McMurphy reported Friday that Justin Wilcox has a verbal agreement with Cal on a five-year contract to become the Bears' next head coach. Under Wilcox in 2016, the Badgers were ninth overall in the country in total defense, tied for second in total interceptions, third overall in rushing defense and fourth in scoring defense.

