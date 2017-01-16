Rep. Duffy: There is energy, excitement leading up to Trump's inauguration
U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy said there is a lot of "energy and excitement" leading up to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Duffy, a member of the Trump transition team, appeared Sunday on "UPFRONT with Mike Gousha," produced in partnership with Wispolitics.com .
