RCTC Echo wins 7 awards at MNA contest
The Rochester Community and Technical College Echo swept the column-writing category on its way to winning seven awards Thursday in the collegiate division of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest. Former Editor-in-Chief Zechariah Sindt placed first with column "Communication gap caused hard feelings" in which he examined RCTC's spending on its centennial celebration.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|10 hr
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
