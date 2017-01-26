RCTC Echo wins 7 awards at MNA contest

RCTC Echo wins 7 awards at MNA contest

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Post-Bulletin

The Rochester Community and Technical College Echo swept the column-writing category on its way to winning seven awards Thursday in the collegiate division of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest. Former Editor-in-Chief Zechariah Sindt placed first with column "Communication gap caused hard feelings" in which he examined RCTC's spending on its centennial celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... 10 hr Solarman 1
J McCarthy Jan 25 SirQwert 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
looking for jason novak Jan 16 AlainaW1226 1
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... Jan 10 Sail 1
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Jan 9 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,386,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC