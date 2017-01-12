PSC removed climate change language from website
Wisconsin utility regulators removed references to climate change from their website months before state environmental officials altered global warming language on their own site. the Public Service Commission eliminated a web page about global warming sometime after May 1 of last year, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday .
