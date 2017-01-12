Position cuts, mission shift lead to scaled-back DNR
Gov. Scott Walker promised to transform the state Department of Natural Resources. And he has, cutting scientists, shrinking its budget and pushing the agency to be more receptive to industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 7
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|16
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC