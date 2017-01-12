Police: Western Wis. Man Sets Off Apartment Explosion, Dies
Police say a man in a northwestern Wisconsin community died after he followed through on his threat to explode a bomb in his apartment building. Rice Lake police say 12 to 14 residents were evacuated before the explosion and subsequent fire that destroyed the one-story building Sunday night.
