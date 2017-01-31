Parole Commission chair resigns to wo...

Parole Commission chair resigns to work for chief justice

14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Department of Correction Spokesman Tristan Cook confirmed Parole Commission Chairman Dean Stensberg's resignation Monday. Stensberg became head of the commission that determines which prison inmates get paroled in May 2015.

