Parents of girl charged in 'Slender Man' stabbing speak out

The parents of one of two Wisconsin girls who were 12 when they allegedly stabbed another girl 19 times to impress the fictional internet character "Slender Man" say they were as shocked as anyone by the 2014 attack. In an interview Monday with ABC's "Good Morning America," Bill and Kristi Weier, parents of Anissa Weier , say she's remorseful.

