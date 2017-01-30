Other Views: Reality differs from Walkera s economic claims
President Obama's critics have ripped him for the performance of the economy. Sure unemployment is low, the critics acknowledge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|6 hr
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|21 hr
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC