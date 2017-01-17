One-of-a-kind center looks to boost L...

One-of-a-kind center looks to boost Latino startup scene in Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Badger Herald Online

In hope of bringing Wisconsin out of its startup slump, Dane County's Latino Chamber of Commerce opened a new center that would mentor and assist the county's Latino community in starting their own businesses. With Wisconsin lagging behind national levels for startup activity, the chamber's executive director, Jessica Cavazos, said resource centers for startups specified for certain populations are in high demand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 35 min Go Blue Forever 110
looking for jason novak 10 hr AlainaW1226 1
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... Jan 10 Sail 1
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Jan 9 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
News Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel... Jan 6 Brian 3
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Jan 1 Le Jimbo 4
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC