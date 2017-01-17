One-of-a-kind center looks to boost Latino startup scene in Wisconsin
In hope of bringing Wisconsin out of its startup slump, Dane County's Latino Chamber of Commerce opened a new center that would mentor and assist the county's Latino community in starting their own businesses. With Wisconsin lagging behind national levels for startup activity, the chamber's executive director, Jessica Cavazos, said resource centers for startups specified for certain populations are in high demand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
