Olmsted's first 2017 baby arrived a day early

MNZ079-086>088-094-095-020545- /O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0001.170102T1200Z-170103T0000Z/ WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... WINONA...AUSTIN...PRESTON 333 PM CST SUN JAN 1 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LA CROSSE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW...FREEZING RAIN...AND MAYBE SOME SLEET...FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY. * EXPECT A WINTRY MIX TO DEVELOP AROUND 6 AM MONDAY AND THEN DIMINISH AROUND 6 PM MONDAY.

