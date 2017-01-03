Olmsted sheriff's deputies will soon be wearing body cameras

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-029- 032>034-041>044-053>055-061-041500- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse-Monroe-Juneau- Adams-Vernon-Crawford-Richland-Grant- Including the cities of...Osage...Cresco...Decorah...Waukon... Charles City...New Hampton...Oelwein...Elkader...Wabasha... Dodge Center...Rochester...Winona...Austin...Preston... Caledonia...Medford...Neillsville...Alma...Arcadia...Whitehall... Black River Falls...La Crosse...Sparta...Tomah...Mauston... Friendship...Viroqua...Prairie Du Chien...Richland Center... Platteville 346 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2017 ...COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING... WIND CHILL VALUES OF 10 TO 25 BELOW ZERO ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA THIS MORNING. THE COLDEST WIND CHILLS WILL OCCUR ACROSS SOUTHEAST ... (more)

