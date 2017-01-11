Obama's Racial Counter-Revolution and the Disappointment of Ta-Nahesi Coates
What's the deal with the liberal Black novelist, political commentator, and occasional Barack Obama courtier Ta-Nahesi Coates? Look at this passage from an interview he did three weeks ago, with the white Council on Foreign Relations member and "Public" Broadcasting System "NewsHour" host Judy Woodruff: Judy Woodruff, CFR and PBS: " One of the things you write [in The Atlantic - P.S.] is that - it has to do with the election of Donald Trump being the price that has to be paid for having Barack Obama as president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Tue
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 7
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC