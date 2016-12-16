Obama's Indifference to White "Deaths...

Obama's Indifference to White "Deaths of Despair"

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Accuracy In Media

Several researchers are using the phrase "Deaths of despair" to refer to what is happening in the "heroin beltway" of America. The Associated Press reports that preliminary death certificate data for 2015 showed that the U.S. death rate rose for the first time in a decade, and that experts say white death trends are likely the primary reason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Accuracy In Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Sun Le Jimbo 4
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Dec 27 lllolllvlllolll 98
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec 13 Go Blue Forever 16
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Dec 12 Not my President 78
News Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11) Dec 10 Molly Sims 3
News Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set... Dec 9 Kellyanne 5
News Why are people giving Jill Stein millions of do... Dec 5 spud 41
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,706 • Total comments across all topics: 277,554,565

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC