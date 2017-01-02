New Year's Day Parade, Egg Harbor
Nearly 1,000 people lined four blocks of Wisconsin 42 in Egg Harbor for the 1 p.m. New Year's Day Parade. The Egg Harbor Fire Department kicked off the 35th annual parade.
