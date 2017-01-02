New Year's Day Parade, Egg Harbor

New Year's Day Parade, Egg Harbor

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Door Reminder

Nearly 1,000 people lined four blocks of Wisconsin 42 in Egg Harbor for the 1 p.m. New Year's Day Parade. The Egg Harbor Fire Department kicked off the 35th annual parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Sun Le Jimbo 4
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Dec 27 lllolllvlllolll 98
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec 13 Go Blue Forever 16
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Dec 12 Not my President 78
News Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11) Dec 10 Molly Sims 3
News Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set... Dec 9 Kellyanne 5
News Why are people giving Jill Stein millions of do... Dec 5 spud 41
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,592

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC