National Signing Day 2017: QB Jack Coan begins Wisconsin career as early enrollee
One of the Wisconsin Badgers' six early enrollees in the class of 2017, Jack Coan will get the opportunity to learn Paul Chryst's offense a semester early. He heads west to Madison after breaking Long Island's all-time records in career touchdown passes and passing yards .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucky's 5th Quarter.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Mon
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|J McCarthy
|Jan 25
|SirQwert
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC