More human remains found in search for plane in Lake Erie
More human remains have been recovered in the search for wreckage of a corporate jet carrying six people that crashed in Lake Erie two weeks ago, authorities said Thursday. Cuyahoga County's medical examiner, Dr. Thomas Gilson, said DNA testing will be required to identify the remains found Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 7
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC