Minnesota officials seek tax break for Wisconsin workers
A Minnesota lawmaker has proposed a bill to help residents who may pay higher taxes due to working in Wisconsin. The bill, proposed by Republican Sen. Greg Davids would offset the higher taxes in Wisconsin and give Minnesota residents a tax credit, the Post Bulletin reported .
