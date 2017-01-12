Metalsmith in La Crosse turns scrap i...

Metalsmith in La Crosse turns scrap into art

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Where others see trash, Adam Oldre sees potential: plastic bags become rings, zippers turn into bracelets and dated brass platters are transformed into striking hollow vessels. Oldre , 29, developed an affinity for art in childhood, but his passion for metals didn't emerge until years later, when he learned to forge and solder in an art class at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... Jan 10 Sail 1
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Jan 9 BHM5267 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 7 huntcoyotes 108
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
News Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel... Jan 6 Brian 3
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Jan 1 Le Jimbo 4
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 16
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,245 • Total comments across all topics: 277,971,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC