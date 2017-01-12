Metalsmith in La Crosse turns scrap into art

Where others see trash, Adam Oldre sees potential: plastic bags become rings, zippers turn into bracelets and dated brass platters are transformed into striking hollow vessels. Oldre , 29, developed an affinity for art in childhood, but his passion for metals didn't emerge until years later, when he learned to forge and solder in an art class at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.