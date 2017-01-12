Man arrested in slaying of Saudi coll...

Man arrested in slaying of Saudi college student in Wisconsin

16 hrs ago

A suspect has been arrested, police said on Friday, in the slaying of a University of Wisconsin student from Saudi Arabia who was reported to have been fatally beaten outside a pizzeria in the college town of Menomonie in late October. The victim, Hussain Saeed Alnahdi, 24, was assaulted in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 on a downtown street near the UW-Stout campus in western Wisconsin, and died of his injuries the next day at a hospital in nearby Eau Claire, according to school officials.

