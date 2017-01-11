Man allegedly pulled gun, attempted t...

Man allegedly pulled gun, attempted to sexually assault woman after she turned down grilled cheese

WAUKESHA Co., Wis. - A 19-year-old Wisconsin man is facing felony charges for attempted sexual assault and holding a woman against her will -- accused in an incident that escalated after the woman turned down a grilled cheese sandwich.

