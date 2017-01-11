Man allegedly pulled gun, attempted to sexually assault woman after she turned down grilled cheese
WAUKESHA Co., Wis. - A 19-year-old Wisconsin man is facing felony charges for attempted sexual assault and holding a woman against her will -- accused in an incident that escalated after the woman turned down a grilled cheese sandwich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Tue
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 7
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC