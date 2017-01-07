Lower attendance at this year's La Crosse Gun Show
The annual La Crosse Gun Show took place in the south hall of the La Crosse Center this weekend, but with lower attendance. The gun show started Friday, featuring items from over 70 gun stores and more than 20 collectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|6 hr
|Cupcake6125
|109
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Fri
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Fri
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
|Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11)
|Dec 10
|Molly Sims
|3
|Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set...
|Dec 9
|Kellyanne
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC