Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and O...

Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epidemic in Wisconsin

There are 1 comment on the WUWM story from 9 hrs ago, titled Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epidemic in Wisconsin. In it, WUWM reports that:

On Thursday, Gov. Walker announced a special session of the Legislature to tackle the problem. He also told the state Department of Health Services to apply for federal funding through a program called the 21st Century Cures Act.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WUWM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,096

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
"Some leaders call the heroin epidemic the worst drug public health crisis facing the country, not just Wisconsin. "

Others of us would simply call it culling the herd......
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 7 huntcoyotes 108
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
News Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel... Jan 6 Brian 3
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Jan 1 Le Jimbo 4
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec 13 Go Blue Forever 16
News Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11) Dec 10 Molly Sims 3
News Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set... Dec '16 Kellyanne 5
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,655 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,478

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC