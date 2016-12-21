Last two passengers aboard missing...
The last two passengers aboard the missing Cessna 525 Citation plane that took off from Burke Lakefront Airport on Thursday night have been identified. The Columbus Dispatch was the first to report that the passengers are Brian Casey, and his 19-year-old daughter Megan.
