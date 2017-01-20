Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nea...

Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal sanctuary status

12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

On Friday, Jan. 6, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration announced plans to designate up to 1,260 square miles of Lake Michigan along the Wisconsin coastline as the second marine sanctuary in the Great Lakes had entered a multi-month public review phase. Public review is one of the final steps in designation of a maritime cultural history project that's been under development for several years.

