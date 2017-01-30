Johnson, Walker once opposed Trump's ...

Johnson, Walker once opposed Trump's Muslim ban; now, mum

The top two elected Republicans in Wisconsin had previously criticized President Donald Trump for proposing a Muslim ban as a candidate, but neither Gov. Scott Walker nor U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson were saying much in the wake of the president's travel ban affecting seven predominantly Muslim countries. But other critics of Trump's executive order signed Friday were speaking out, including at protests in Milwaukee and at an immigration forum in Madison that attracted more than 2,000 people on Sunday.

