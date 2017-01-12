Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by Trudeau
Jane Fonda leaves a press conference with indigenous leaders after speaking for indigenous rights, in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 7
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC