In Wisconsin, signs of GOP softening on medical marijuana
As a marijuana extract used to treat seizures becomes more widely embraced, even by former Republican opponents, the conversation in Wisconsin is shifting to whether the time is right to approve medical marijuana. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told reporters last week he would consider it, even as Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Gov. Scott Walker said no way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|56 min
|BHM5267
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Sat
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Fri
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Fri
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
|Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11)
|Dec 10
|Molly Sims
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC