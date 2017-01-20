In Wisconsin, signs of GOP softening ...

In Wisconsin, signs of GOP softening on medical marijuana

Read more: The Progress

As a marijuana extract used to treat seizures becomes more widely embraced, even by former Republican opponents, the conversation in Wisconsin is shifting to whether the time is right to approve medical marijuana. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told reporters last week he would consider it, even as Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Gov. Scott Walker said no way.

