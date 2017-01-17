Former Walker co-chair holding fundraiser for Humphries
The former chairman of Gov. Scott Walker's campaigns for president and governor is co-hosting a fundraiser for a state superintendent candidate who signed the petition to recall Walker from office. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that recently retired Bradley Foundation president Mike Grebe was holding the fundraiser in Milwaukee for John Humphries.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|23 hr
|huntcoyotes
|113
|looking for jason novak
|Mon
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
