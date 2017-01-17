Former Walker co-chair holding fundra...

Former Walker co-chair holding fundraiser for Humphries

2 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The former chairman of Gov. Scott Walker's campaigns for president and governor is co-hosting a fundraiser for a state superintendent candidate who signed the petition to recall Walker from office. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that recently retired Bradley Foundation president Mike Grebe was holding the fundraiser in Milwaukee for John Humphries.

