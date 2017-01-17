Fish like a girl
In 2010, the Department of Natural Resources put together a 15-year CWD Response Plan to outline how they would handle CWD in the state, both in areas already known to have CWD and in areas where it was newly found. Many different stakeholder groups have come together recently in a series of meetings to review the plan, make some adjustments and decide what changes, if any, should be made moving forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 17
|huntcoyotes
|113
|looking for jason novak
|Jan 16
|AlainaW1226
|1
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC