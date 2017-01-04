Final costs of Wisconsin presidential...

Final costs of Wisconsin presidential recount will be lower

Read more: WKOW-TV

The actual cost of the presidential election recount in Wisconsin is expected to be about $1.8 million, nearly half of the estimated cost of $3.5 million. The Wisconsin Elections Commission is still waiting on final costs from Brown and Kenosha counties.

