Final costs of Wisconsin presidential recount will be lower
The actual cost of the presidential election recount in Wisconsin is expected to be about $1.8 million, nearly half of the estimated cost of $3.5 million. The Wisconsin Elections Commission is still waiting on final costs from Brown and Kenosha counties.
