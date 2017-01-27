Federal judges order Wisconsin Assembly districts be redrawn by November
Wisconsin's Republican legislators must redraw disputed Assembly district maps by November 1, 2017 in order to have them in place for the November 2018 election season. A panel of three federal judges handed down that order Friday morning, giving a partial victory to a small group of Democratic voters who challenged the current district maps in a 2015 lawsuit.
