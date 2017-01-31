Executive Director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin discusses their...
Citizen Action of Wisconsin has been touring all over Wisconsin and presenting their alternative budget entitled "A Wisconsin Budget for All". Tuesday the group made a stop in Wausau.
