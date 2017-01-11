Ex-Natural Resources leaders urge Wal...

Ex-Natural Resources leaders urge Walker not to split agency

Read more: The Progress

A group of former Department of Natural Resources secretaries are urging Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and legislators to reject a proposal to divide the agency and spread its responsibilities across state government. Republican Rep. Adam Jarchow has proposed splitting the DNR into a new Department of Fish and Wildlife and a new Department of Environmental Protection.

