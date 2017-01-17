DNR to look at recreational opportunities statewide
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is kicking off an effort to look at recreational opportunities and needs across Wisconsin. The project, officially called a Recreation Opportunities Analysis, or ROA, aims to identify future recreational needs across the state, and the role of DNR lands in helping to meet those needs.
Read more at State of Wisconsin.
