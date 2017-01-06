Divers in Lake Erie find cockpit recorder of missing plane
Divers guided by an underwater detector on Friday found the cockpit voice recorder and pieces of the tail from a plane that disappeared a week ago over Lake Erie with six people aboard, officials said. Crews, though, continued to search the bottom of the lake for the fuselage despite rough conditions that limited visibility to less than a foot just off shore from downtown Cleveland.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|12 min
|huntcoyotes
|109
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|9 hr
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|11 hr
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
|Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11)
|Dec 10
|Molly Sims
|3
|Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set...
|Dec 9
|Kellyanne
|5
