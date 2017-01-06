Divers in Lake Erie find cockpit reco...

Divers in Lake Erie find cockpit recorder of missing plane

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Divers guided by an underwater detector on Friday found the cockpit voice recorder and pieces of the tail from a plane that disappeared a week ago over Lake Erie with six people aboard, officials said. Crews, though, continued to search the bottom of the lake for the fuselage despite rough conditions that limited visibility to less than a foot just off shore from downtown Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 12 min huntcoyotes 109
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers 9 hr Brian 79
News Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel... 11 hr Brian 3
News 16 numbers that explain politics in 2016 Jan 1 Le Jimbo 4
News Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec... Dec 13 Go Blue Forever 16
News Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11) Dec 10 Molly Sims 3
News Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set... Dec 9 Kellyanne 5
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,993

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC