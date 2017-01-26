Democrats ask Ryan, Walker to rethink...

Democrats ask Ryan, Walker to rethink Planned Parenthood

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Democratic legislators say House Speaker Paul Ryan's plans to cut off Planned Parenthood's funding will leave 50,000 Wisconsinites without easy access to reproductive health care. Ryan plans to eliminate Planned Parenthood from Medicaid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
J McCarthy Wed SirQwert 1
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
looking for jason novak Jan 16 AlainaW1226 1
News Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal... Jan 10 Sail 1
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Jan 9 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers Jan 6 Brian 79
News Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel... Jan 6 Brian 3
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,822 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC