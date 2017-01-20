Complaining of bias on campus, Republicans push for 'intellectual diversity' at UW schools
Conservative critics of higher education in Wisconsin have opened a new chapter of their long-running complaints about institutions such as UW-Madison, scrutinizing specific university courses and even a class reading they consider biased or inappropriate. The shift is yet another sign of the divide between an increasingly conservative state government and a university system that houses programs, research and courses that some Republicans view as frivolous and liberally biased at best and hostile indoctrination at worst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Sat
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Fri
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Fri
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
|Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11)
|Dec 10
|Molly Sims
|3
|Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set...
|Dec 9
|Kellyanne
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC