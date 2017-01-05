Community looking for answers after violent sex offender placed in rural town
The town of Alban is looking for change, and answers after a violent sexual offender, referred to as a "sexually violent person" was placed in the rural community January 3. 41-year-old Peter Yogerst was convicted of his crime in Washington County in 1995. Since then, he's spent time in both prison and a civil treatment center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Dec 27
|lllolllvlllolll
|98
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec 13
|Go Blue Forever
|16
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Dec 12
|Not my President
|78
|Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker still hopeful t... (Jan '11)
|Dec 10
|Molly Sims
|3
|Michigan recount now in doubt; Pennsylvania set...
|Dec 9
|Kellyanne
|5
|Why are people giving Jill Stein millions of do...
|Dec '16
|spud
|41
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC