Committee debates to keep or remove Monterrey Dam

A group of Janesville residents is closer to reaching a final decision about whether to remove or repair the Monterey Dam. At its meeting Jan. 10, the majority of the Monterey Dam Citizen Advisory Committee's 11 members were in favor of removing the damaged dam rather than repairing it, the Janesville Gazette reported.

