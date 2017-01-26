Capital City Sunday
Madison Journalism Professor's Mike Wagner and Katy Culver discussed the President-Elect Donald Trump's relationship with the media on Capital City Sunday this weekend. Wisconsin's Republican legislators must redraw disputed Assembly district maps by November 1, 2017 in order to be in place for the November 2018 election season.
