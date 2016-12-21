Britain's ambassador to the Eu Quits - just weeks before Theresa...

It's not heavy, it's my brother! Incredible moment Utah boy, two, shows superhero strength and saves his twin from being crushed by a falling dresser University of Wisconsin freshman, 19, and her father named as the remaining two passengers onboard six-seater plane that vanished from radar over Lake Erie just days after Christmas Four people are killed in New Year's Eve plane crash - just minutes after they posted photos of lightning on Snapchat Assange says he is '1,000% confident' that Russia was NOT the source for hacked Democratic emails which were published by WikiLeaks Mayhem at airports as immigration system inexplicably crashes - causing huge lines and hours of disruption on one of the busiest travel days of the year - but officials dismiss suggestion of hacking 'Nobody did anything!' Heartbroken father blasts friends of his daughter, 26, who watched as she died of 'heart ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.