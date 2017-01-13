Bellin cuts costs, but you might not benefit
Bellin cuts costs, but you might not benefit One Green Bay area health care system is bucking the trend of rising medical costs. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2jFW1GW CT Technologist Jennifer Becks prepares a patient for a CT scan at Bellin Hospital .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Michigan shipwreck graveyard nears federal...
|Jan 10
|Sail
|1
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Jan 9
|BHM5267
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 7
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Wisconsin Dems Slam Trump Backers
|Jan 6
|Brian
|79
|Wisconsin Legislators Propose Dueling Bills Rel...
|Jan 6
|Brian
|3
|16 numbers that explain politics in 2016
|Jan 1
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Judge to hold hearing on stopping Wisconsin rec...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|16
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC