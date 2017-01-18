Assembly speaker says gas taxes 'probably' not going up
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos conceded Wednesday that gas taxes "probably" aren't going to be increased to pay for road improvements, given Gov. Scott Walker's opposition to that approach. Vos is presiding over the largest GOP majority in the state Assembly since 1957, but has clashed with fellow Republican Walker on road funding, UW tuition and other issues.
