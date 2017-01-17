Assembly Republicans call for $300 mi...

Assembly Republicans call for $300 million for roads

12 hrs ago

Wisconsin state Assembly Republicans released the framework of a plan Thursday to plug a transportation budget shortfall that would raise taxes and fees by $300 million and cut other taxes by at least that much. The net effect would be no tax increase and hopefully more of a decrease, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said.

